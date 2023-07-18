Are You A Fresher In The Job Market? Tough Luck

Fresher hiring contracted for the third straight month, according to the report, along with a dip in hiring for mid-level positions. Demand for senior professionals soared.

On an aggregate, the Naukri JobSpeak Index stood at 2,795 in June 2023, a decline of 3% from an year earlier and a fall of 2% from the previous month.

According to employment website Indeed, around 71% of employers surveyed said the job market is tough for new graduates. Only about 4% see it as highly favorable for freshers.

Only 23% of new graduates are optimistic about receiving job offers, the survey found, with 35% of new graduates not so sanguine about their job prospects and are worried about their near future.

While job portal Foundit also showed a 9% year-on-year fall for fresher jobs in its latest report for May, it also showed a steeper decline across all other experience levels.

Overall, the Foundit Insights Tracker recorded a 7% decline in hiring pace in May 2023 due to seasonality and market conditions.