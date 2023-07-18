Are You A Fresher In The Job Market? Tough Luck
Freshers, especially from tier 2 and 3 colleges, are facing a difficult year as several industries, led by IT, cut hiring.
Govind Khare completed his postgraduation in journalism and mass communication from a private university in Bhopal two months ago. A guest speaker visiting the campus for an event happened to interact with him, and eventually forwarded his resume to a business news organisation in Mumbai. Khare, who didn't want to be identified by his real name, says he was fortunate. In a small batch of 15 students, he is the only one with a job so far. The university, which provides 'placements assistance', has been of little use.
Freshers, especially from tier 2 and 3 colleges, are facing a difficult year after a strong placements season the last time. Hiring for campuses continues to consolidate, with a dip of 7% in June, according to the Naukri Jobspeak—a monthly Index representing the state of the Indian job market & hiring activity by employment search website Naukri.com.
Fresher hiring contracted for the third straight month, according to the report, along with a dip in hiring for mid-level positions. Demand for senior professionals soared.
On an aggregate, the Naukri JobSpeak Index stood at 2,795 in June 2023, a decline of 3% from an year earlier and a fall of 2% from the previous month.
According to employment website Indeed, around 71% of employers surveyed said the job market is tough for new graduates. Only about 4% see it as highly favorable for freshers.
Only 23% of new graduates are optimistic about receiving job offers, the survey found, with 35% of new graduates not so sanguine about their job prospects and are worried about their near future.
While job portal Foundit also showed a 9% year-on-year fall for fresher jobs in its latest report for May, it also showed a steeper decline across all other experience levels.
Overall, the Foundit Insights Tracker recorded a 7% decline in hiring pace in May 2023 due to seasonality and market conditions.
IT Software Drives The Lull
Sashi Kumar, head of sales at Indeed India, said a large part of the lull in fresher hiring can be attributed to lower fresher hiring by the IT services industry after it recruited in record numbers the previous year.
Hiring by India's top software services companies in the previous placements season was significantly stronger than in the past years, driven by demand for digital services, spurred by the pandemic.
IT industry hiring continued to remain an area of concern across experience levels, with a 31% decline in new jobs created compared to June last year, according to Naukri's Jobspeak index.
Fresher hiring in IT saw the steepest decline, 32% lower in June than an year earlier, it said. It fell by 29% year-on-year in June for retail, 24% for FMCG, 22% for e-commerce, and 10% for auto, according to data provided by the company.
Some including medical devices, hospitality, construction, oil and gas, insurance, and banking, however, saw a rise from an year earlier.
Govind Khare's salary is lower than what he had expected. It's hard as he tries to settle down in Mumbai during the monsoon season. What's harder, according to him, is trying to "give your best to your job when you know you are being underpaid, even if its because of market conditions".