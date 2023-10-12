Are Private Corporates Tapping Bond Market For Borrowing Instead Of Bank Loans?

Incremental borrowing for many private corporates has come from the capital markets—that is corporate bonds—rather than the loan markets, according to experts.

This comes even as public sector undertakings, banks, and non-banking financial companies continue to dominate borrowing, with over 90% of the overall issuances.

More private companies are tapping the bond market for the first time, but that is not necessarily changing the broad mix.

“We are seeing more and more first-time issuers. For example, Tata Communications’ NCDs issue last month—Happiest Minds; Goswami’s (Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm) mega issue; there are reports of Titan coming up with a bond issue, but that essentially does not change the broad fix," said Aditya Gore, head of international coverage and research at Nuvama Fixed Income.

"There were a few new entrants last year with the first-time issue, but that has not happened this year again. So, it totally varies and depends on various factors," he said.

In the non-banking/lending space—after banks and NBFCs—public sector undertakings continue to dominate the corporate bond market, along with real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts.

“PSUs tap the bond markets regularly and continue to do so as the rates for them are much cheaper compared to bank loans. Many REITs and InvITs are in the regulars of tapping the bond market, mostly in 'AAA' category, with the yield pickup,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, managing partner at Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Bank rates are based on the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, and with many lenders hiking the MCLR, the bond route becomes more accessible in a cost-effective way, according to experts.

In terms of private corporates, Nirma Ltd. is planning a bond issue. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Sheela Foam Pvt., Godrej Properties Ltd., Tata Projects Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., Tata Power Co., and Tata AIG Insurance Co. are also among those borrowing money from the bond market.

“That market is slightly picking up, but not expecting as huge as other bond markets... Money is coming majorly to high-yield categories. More banks are expected to tap the bond market as liquidity is tight. AT1 issues are expected to come in,” said Srinivasan. “As far as PSUs are concerned, long-term papers are more in demand.”