Archies Goes Beyond Mugs And Soft Toys To Win Over Emoji-Loving Gen Z

GIFs, emojis and virtual wishing have nearly wiped out demand for physical greeting cards. Yet, India's largest gifting company plans to ramp up.

Archies Ltd., known for its mugs and keychains to soft toys, is overhauling the business to stay relevant, according to Executive Director Varun Moolchandani. The publicly listed company that commands half of the country's physical greeting card market is diversifying into beauty and personal care, reopening stores that were shut during the pandemic, and targeting young shoppers online.

Covid-19 disrupted brick-and-mortar retailers, accelerating the decline of paper cards triggered by digital messaging. While corporates still exchange cards on special occasions like the New Year and Diwali, it's not sufficient to sustain India's tiny Rs 200-crore organised industry.

"We have faced challenges over the years ... first, with demand shifting towards e-cards and now online," Moolchandani, the 42-year-old second generation scion who joined the family business in 1999, told BQ Prime.

Still, Archies escaped the fate of national and global peers who succumbed to their inability to adapt. One such example is Papyrus, the greeting card and stationery chain, that faced bankruptcy in 2020 and shut all its stores in the U.S. and Canada.