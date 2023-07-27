ArcelorMittal Reports Over 50% Fall In Net Income In Apr-June

ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said: "We have delivered a strong set of financials in the first half of the year, which reflect the improved market conditions and also the positive impact of recent strategic acquisitions. We are making further strategic progress on our decarbonization agenda. Encouragingly, we have now received funding approval from the European Commission for our transformation projects in Belgium, Spain and France."

Meanwhile, organic growth projects that will "enhance our ability to produce higher added-value products in high-growth markets as well as investments in our lower-carbon supply chains' are starting to demonstrate their potential," he said.