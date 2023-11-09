ArcelorMittal Profit Drops As Steel Market Demand Weakens

“ArcelorMittal’s better than-expected 3Q Ebitda — 3% above company consensus — could offer temporary relief for a stock that has been weighed down by demand headwinds and a deadly accident in Kazakhstan. But the downgraded outlook for European steel demand, which may shrink by more than 0.5% in 2023, and guidance that shipments will be flat this year, suggest another leg down for 4Q earnings.”