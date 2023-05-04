ArcelorMittal Profit Beat Forecasts as Steel Market Improves

A rolling mill at the ArcelorMittal SA Ghent steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. While the European Union discusses massive borrowing to finance energy projects that would help wean the bloc off its dependence on Russian gas, ArcelorMittal European Chief Executive Officer Geert Van Poelvoorde said using hydrogen to decarbonize the Ghent plant -- which produces 3.6% of the EU's steel -- would require "massive energy" with four gigawatts of power capacity.