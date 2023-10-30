ArcelorMittal Drops As Kazakh Nationalization Looms After Fire

An employee walks through the ArcelorMittal SA steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. ArcelorMittal's Kryvyi Rih steel plant is running just the smallest of its four gas and coke-fired blast furnaces to make pig iron, as a result some mines and coking plants that feed the plant also must remain dormant, "Without the ports, it doesn't work." said Deputy Chief Executive Artem Filipyev.