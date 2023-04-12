Arbitration Law: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Critical Question

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in a case that will determine whether non-signatories to an arbitration agreement can be bound by it.

The issue had assumed significance in the litigation between Amazon.com Inc. and Future Coupons Pvt. The question was whether Future Retail could be made a party to the arbitration proceedings between Amazon and Future Coupons. The Supreme Court didn't delve into the question directly and upheld the arbitrator's order in the case.

Arbitration law experts saw this as a missed opportunity in clarifying the law on group of companies doctrine. In May last year, the issue came back to the Supreme Court in the litigation between Cox and Kings Ltd. and SAP India Pvt.

In this case, the apex court will determine the applicability of the group of companies doctrine, which binds third parties to the arbitration proceedings if mutual intention existed when the agreement was signed.