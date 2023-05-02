Aramco In Talks With Sinopec and Total on $10 Billion Saudi Gas Deal

Saudi Aramco has been seeking equity investors that could help fund midstream and downstream projects at its more than $100 billion Jafurah gas development in the east of the kingdom. The state-controlled company has been reaching out to private equity firms and other large funds that invest in infrastructure to offer stakes in assets such as carbon capture and storage projects, pipelines and hydrogen plants, Bloomberg reported in December. Investment bank Evercore Inc. is advising Aramco on the plans.