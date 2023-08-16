Who Was Anil Pant, The Aptech MD & CEO, Who Passed Away On August 15
The company shared this news in a BSE filing on August 15. Dr Anil Pant was on leave due to health concerns since June 2023.
Dr. Anil Pant, MD and CEO of company Aptech, passed away on August 15. The company shared this news in a BSE filing on August 15.
"The Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family".
Anil Pant Health Condition
Pant was on indefinite leave due to health issues since June 2023 and in the letter issued by the company it also spoke about the demise in reference to health update disclosures issued on June 19 and July 28, 2023.
As per the filing on June 20, the company has stated that Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO, informed the company, that on account of sudden deterioration of his health, he will be proceeding on indefinite leave from the close of business hours yesterday i.e June 19, 2023.
An emergency meeting was conducted on June 19 with an interim committee that included selected Board members and senior management members to ensure continuity of operations and functionality.
It further added that the Board and committee are taking necessary initiatives to select the interim CEO for Aptech.
Later as per the filing on July 18, stated that Dr. Anil Pant, MD and CEO will continue to be on leave due to health concerns. It also mentioned about the appointment of Mr. Anuj Kacker as interim CEO, the decision which was taken post the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 18, 2023.
Who Was Anil Pant?
As per later Anil Pant's LinkedIn profile, he became the CEO and MD of Aptech company in July 2016. Over the past 28 years, he has held strategic roles of significant operating scale and complexity, of which more than 15 years are in the IT & Communications space, handling roles of increasing responsibilities across functions like Quality, Sales, Marketing, Delivery and Product Management, all culminating into P&L responsibility.
Anil Pant was part of the IT realm for over 15 years, he worked as a Principal consultant at TCS from 2010-2016 and was Vice-President at Sify Technologies for a period of 2 years.
His educational qualifications comprise of a Bachelor's degree from B.M.S. College of Engineering and a PhD in Information Technology from Malaysia's Lincoln University. Prior education was done through Bangalore University.