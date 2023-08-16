Who Was Anil Pant, The Aptech MD & CEO, Who Passed Away On August 15

Pant was on indefinite leave due to health issues since June 2023 and in the letter issued by the company it also spoke about the demise in reference to health update disclosures issued on June 19 and July 28, 2023.

As per the filing on June 20, the company has stated that Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO, informed the company, that on account of sudden deterioration of his health, he will be proceeding on indefinite leave from the close of business hours yesterday i.e June 19, 2023.

An emergency meeting was conducted on June 19 with an interim committee that included selected Board members and senior management members to ensure continuity of operations and functionality.

It further added that the Board and committee are taking necessary initiatives to select the interim CEO for Aptech.

Later as per the filing on July 18, stated that Dr. Anil Pant, MD and CEO will continue to be on leave due to health concerns. It also mentioned about the appointment of Mr. Anuj Kacker as interim CEO, the decision which was taken post the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 18, 2023.