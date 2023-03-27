Approval Pending For 54 FDI Proposals Received From China, Hong Kong: Sitharaman

In April 2020, the government amended the foreign direct investment policy in an attempt to "curb opportunistic" takeovers or acquisitions of Indian companies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"An entity of a country that shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment in India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country can invest only under the government route," according to the amendment. This also extended to the transfer of ownership of FDI.

"Any transfer of ownership of any existing or future FDI in an entity in India resulting in the beneficial ownership falling within the aforesaid jurisdiction(s) will also require government approval," it said.

The amendment was enforced through the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Amendment Rules, 2020.