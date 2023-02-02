ADVERTISEMENT
Application For Visa Renewal Can Be Submitted Through Dropbox, Says U.S. Embassy
The U.S. embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022.
People seeking renewal of U.S. visa can now submit their applications through dropbox, the U.S. Embassy has said while clarifying that such requests would not be entertained through email.
According to John Ballard, the consular chief at the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai, the U.S. embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023.
"It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming into apply for visas," Ballard told PTI.
