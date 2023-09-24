Appliances, Consumer Electronics Sales May Grow 20% During Festivals Backed By Cricket Fervour

"Mass segment will be under pressure, as we have been experiencing throughout this year right from Q1 because the inflationary trend is still continuing and as a result, there is pressure on the discretionary spends. Moreover, variation in monsoon, with some states not getting adequate ranis, could impact agricultural income. So, I think this both will play on the mass segment and therefore, we do not expect the mass segment really to do well," Nandi told PTI.