Apple Wins Epic Court Battle While Ceding Ground on App Store

Legislation and lobbying from developers has created an immense amount of change for the App Store in recent years. The appeals court upheld a lower court judge’s ruling that forces Apple to allow app developers to direct users to outside payment methods. Shortly before the judge’s ruling in September 2021, Apple announced last that it would let people sign up on the web for subscriptions in so-called reader apps — cloud services, video and music players, and book readers — and then log into the corresponding app on Apple devices. That bypasses Apple’s fees.