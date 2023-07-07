Apple Plans A Slow, Appointment-Only Rollout Of Its $3,500 Vision Pro

People familiar with the retail launch say it will be Apple’s most complex debut to date and will require sorting out tricky supply chain logistics, training salespeople how to set up the device and teaching customers how to use it. To that end, the company doesn’t anticipate partnering with third-party resellers to offer the Vision Pro until at least 2025. Most stores will feature only one to two demo units at the outset due to limited supply and the high cost of the devices.