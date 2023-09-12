Apple Unveils New iPhone With USB-C, Camera Improvements
Apple Inc. introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at an event Tuesday, bringing pricier features from last year’s Pro models down-market and switching to a USB-C connector.
The new models retain the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes of last year’s low-end versions, but add features like a frosted glass back, a higher-resolution rear camera, the A16 processor and the Dynamic Island interface for alerts. In a video presentation livestreamed from Apple’s headquarters, the company showed models in new colors, including black, light blue and yellow.
Prices remain $799 for the standard iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus.
The biggest changes to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus involve the rear camera system. Apple is increasing the 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, or main lens, to a 48-megapixel resolution. That matches the technology used in the iPhone 14 Pro.
The iPhone is Apple’s biggest moneymaker, generating roughly half 50% of its revenue. And the company is counting on the new models to help pull it out of a slump. It has suffered three straight quarters of declining sales and is poised for a fourth — its longest stretch of decreases in two decades.
The phones also include a new chip that the company says will improve location tracking and other tasks in the Find My app. And there’s a new roadside assistance feature that relies on satellite service.
