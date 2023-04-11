Apple To Open Its First Two Retail Stores In India Next Week

Much like with the Mumbai store, Apple has given users the option to download Delhi-themed wallpapers and listen to a Delhi-curated playlist to honour the launch of the new store.

Hello, New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket," the company said on its website.

The launches come as the iPhone maker plans to expand beyond China and move production to India.

Last year, Nikkei Asia reported that for the first time, Apple had asked suppliers to move some of the AirPods and Beats headphone production to India.