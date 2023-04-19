Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets PM Modi
Cook said they are committed to growing and investing in India.
Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching the first official store in Mumbai and committed to invest in the country.
"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook said in a Twitter post.
The Prime Minister replied to the post and said: "An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."
Apple's Second Store Launch
The second Apple Inc. store is set to open in Delhi on Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook opening the doors as has long been the tradition for the tech giant.
After the maiden store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the Select Citywalk mall at Saket will house the country's second Apple store, which will be thrown open to customers at 10 a.m.
Apple products have been available in India through resellers, but the company said that the experience in these stores that a customer can get will be different, with a better and wider variety of inventory along with hands-on support from its in-store executives, who are famously called 'Geniuses'.
The stores will also allow customers to bring in eligible devices and trade them for instant credit, and get service and support at the Genius Bar.