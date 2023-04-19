Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets PM Modi

Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching the first official store in Mumbai and committed to invest in the country.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook said in a Twitter post.

The Prime Minister replied to the post and said: "An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."