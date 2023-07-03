Apple Cuts Vision Pro Goals After Production Issues, FT Says

Apple is now preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units of the $3,499 headset in 2024, it said, citing unidentified people close to Apple and Luxshare Precision Industry Co., the Chinese firm that’s initially assembling the device. Two China-based suppliers of components said Apple was only asking for enough parts for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year, while plans for a cheaper version have been pushed back, the newspaper reported.