Apple Sets Sept 12 Date For Launch Of iPhone 15, New Watches

More significant changes are coming to the higher-end models, including a redesigned frame that uses titanium instead of stainless steel, far thinner borders around the screen and an A17 processor that uses the more advanced 3-nanometer production method. The titanium also will make the phones a bit lighter. And there’s a new customizable button that will replace the longstanding mute switch — a feature that’s been on the iPhone since the product first debuted in 2007.