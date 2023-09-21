Apple’s Taiwan Suppliers Resume Double-Digit Decline In August

The surge in demand for artificial intelligence hardware has boosted the fortunes of companies like Quanta Computer Inc., which assembles data center servers and saw its shares rocket to all-time highs this summer. As a major partner of Nvidia Corp., Quanta is seen as a beneficiary of the US chipmaker’s runaway sales of AI accelerators, though those growing orders may take a while to translate into sales — Quanta’s cloud unit expects to double AI server sales next year.