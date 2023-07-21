Apple’s Soccer Deal Might Ask Too Much of Messi

The flaw in that plan is that Messi alone won’t make MLS worth watching. For sure, viewing figures for his first game Friday will likely be record-breaking. Footage of his introduction at the stadium on Sunday attracted 3.5 billion views — and he wasn’t even playing. But the motivation for fans to keep watching may be in short supply. The 36-year-old Messi will be seeing out his playing days at the worst-performing team in the 29-strong MLS roster. Since its inaugural 1996 season, the US league has gained a reputation as a dreary alternative to the game in Europe; a retirement home for stars seeking slower play and a glitzier lifestyle.