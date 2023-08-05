Apple’s Next iPhone Needs To Be Irresistible

Another drop in revenue in the July-September quarter would mean the worst run of revenue declines for Apple in two decades. Shares were down about 3% in early trading Friday, dragging Apple’s stock market value below the coveted $3 trillion level it reached at the end of June. That is despite overall company revenue being higher than expected due to Apple’s booming services segment — the part of its business that covers subscriptions such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music. For the first time, there were more than 1 billion subscribers to its various offerings, Apple said, pushing up services revenue by 8.2%.