Apple’s iPhone Dominated China Last Quarter Despite Disruptions

The Cupertino, California company accounted for nearly 24% of China’s smartphone sales in the last three months of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research data. It topped all manufacturers in the quarter, becoming the second-biggest seller in the country on an annualized basis for the first time, the researchers said. The iPhone maker suffered shipment declines from the previous year, but they were smaller than those of domestic rivals like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi Corp.