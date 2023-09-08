Apple’s China Troubles Catch Fund Managers Chasing Tech Rally

Excitement over AI and signs the Fed was nearing the end of its tightening cycle drove the Nasdaq 100 to a 39% gain in the first half of the year. But the backdrop has turned less friendly, with rising Treasury yields among the threats to the group’s sky-high valuations. The tech-heavy index is virtually flat so far in the third quarter after dropping 0.7% on Thursday. Apple fell 2.9% for a two-day slide of more than 6%.