Apple’s Cheapest iPhone Surges in Popularity After Upgrades

In China, Apple’s biggest overseas market, wait times for the iPhone 15 have quadrupled, according to data from Counterpoint Research. At the other end of the spectrum, Apple’s top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max also increased pre-order waiting times to a record, the researchers found. Significant upgrades to both models drove renewed demand, though some of it came at the cost of Apple’s other options, the 15 Plus and 15 Pro, which both saw diminished wait times.