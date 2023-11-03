Apple Warns Of Sluggish Holiday Quarter After China Slowdown

The results suggest that Apple is facing a deceleration in China. The government there has imposed bans on US technology in some workplaces, and a new phone from Huawei Technologies Co. is providing fresh competition. Revenue from that region amounted to $15.1 billion last quarter, down slightly from a year earlier and well short of the $17 billion that some analysts had predicted. Cook said the decline was due to a drop in Mac and iPad sales, as well as currency fluctuations.