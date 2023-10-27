Everything Apple Plans To Launch At Oct. 30 ‘Scary Fast’ Mac Event

While the Mac is no longer at the center of Apple’s business, it’s still a key moneymaker. The division represents about 10% of annual sales, making it bigger than the iPad and around the same size as Apple’s wearables lineup. Wall Street estimates that the Mac will bring in just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would be up from last year, but down considerably from the same period two years ago — when the home office boom was still fueling sales.