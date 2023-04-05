Apple Inc. To Open Its First India Store In Mumbai

Apple Inc. is planning to open its very first India store at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

"Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC," the company said on its website.

The company said that the store will be at Jio World Drive in BKC.

The maker of iPhones has also given users the option to download a Mumbai-themed wallpaper and listen to a Mumbai-curated playlist to honour the launch of the new store.