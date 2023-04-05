Apple Inc. To Open Its First India Store In Mumbai
The company said that the store will be at Jio World Drive in BKC.
Apple Inc. is planning to open its very first India store at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
"Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC," the company said on its website.
The maker of iPhones has also given users the option to download a Mumbai-themed wallpaper and listen to a Mumbai-curated playlist to honour the launch of the new store.
The launch comes in line with the company's plan to expand its operations in India and also establish a strategic production base.
Last year, Nikkei Asia reported that Apple had asked suppliers to move some of the AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time.
The company is striving to move the production to India as a part of its "gradual diversification" from China, looking to lower the risk of supply-chain disruptions stemming from the country's strict zero-Covid policy and tensions with the U.S., the report said.