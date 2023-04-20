Apple Launches Second India Store In New Delhi
Chief Executive, Tim Cook, launched India's very first Apple store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on April 18.
Apple Inc. opened the doors to its second store in India on Thursday in New Delhi.
The store was launched at Select Citywalk in Saket, New Delhi.
Hello, New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket," the company website showed.
The two launches mark a direct retail entry into a market that was primarily catered to through resellers.
India has become China's plus-one market for Apple to manufacture iPhones. The U.S.-based company now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India through partners including Foxconn Technology Group to Pegatron Corp., according to a Bloomberg report. This compares with 1% in 2021.