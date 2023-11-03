Apple Hits Record Revenue In 'Incredibly Exciting' India Market

Apple Inc. hit a fresh record revenue in India in the quarter ended September, and the country remains an "incredibly exciting" market, according to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

Apple posted a revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1% year-on-year for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. While the company doesn't give out India-specific revenue numbers alongside its earnings, Cook said an "all-time record" was achieved in India.

"We grew very strong double-digits (in India). It's an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours. We have a low share in a large market, and so it would seem there's a lot of headroom there," Cook said in an earnings call.

He said that India is an "extraordinary market", with a lot of people moving into the middle class. "We put two retail stores there. They're doing better than we anticipated. It's still early going, but they're off to a good start, and I couldn't be happier with how things are going at the moment," he said.