Apple Has Plans To Eventually, Maybe Revolutionize Health Care

Apple has explored various business models for the watch, including one inspired by a practice that had worked for the company in the past. In the early days of the iPhone, Apple sold the devices to consumers at a discount, getting wireless carriers to cover the rest. Apple got paid full value, while the carriers were able to lock in consumers to long-term contracts for phone service. With its watch, Apple explored a similar arrangement: Health insurers would cover much or all of the price of the Apple Watch, hook consumers on their insurance plans and ultimately pay out less to doctors because the Apple health features would keep customers out of the hospital. Over the past several years, Apple has reached agreements with Aetna Inc. and UnitedHealthcare, but a number of other insurers turned down Apple’s overtures, believing it would take too long to turn a profit on their investment.