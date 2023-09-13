Apple Event 2023: New iPhone 15 Starts At Rs 79,900 In India; Series 9 Watch Begins At Rs 41,900

Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 price in India will start at Rs 79,900, while its new Series 9 watch will be available starting from Rs 41,900.

Pre-orders start at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and the devices will be available in stores from Sept. 22, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant revealed after unveiling its new range of iPhone 15 and watches on Tuesday.

iPhone 15 gets the USB-C connectivity. The company also introduced a Type-C wired earphones, and improved MagSafe capabilities. The USB-C connector is coming to AirPods Pro and EarPods.

For the first time, the new iPhone model available on the launch day could be made in India, Bloomberg reported earlier, highlighting the country's importance in Apple’s plan to diversify its manufacturing. Apple plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, the report said quoting people familiar with the matter said.

Here are the prices of the new Apple devices in India:

New iPhones

iPhone 15: From Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 Plus: From Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 1,59,900

New Watches