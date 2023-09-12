Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Launch Nears; New Watch, AirPods Likely
Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: The new iPhone 15 will be unveiled today, as will new AirPods and the Apple Watch.
Apple Event 2023: Made-in-India iPhones From Day One
For the first time, the new iPhone model you buy on the launch day could be made in India.
Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, people familiar with the matter said.
While the vast majority of iPhone 15s will come from China, that would be the first time a latest generation, India-assembled device is available on the first day of sale, they said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. (read more)
Apple Event 2023: iPhone Launch Explained, In 5 Charts
Apple Inc.’s annual iPhone unveiling is always its most momentous time of the year—a chance to impress consumers with the company’s latest model and set up the holiday selling season.
But Apple has more than usual riding on the new iPhone 15 lineup, which will be introduced at 10:30 pm tonight. The tech titan is looking to snap several quarters of sluggish sales—its longest slump in two decades—and get consumers excited about upgrading again with new features.
Apple is contending with an industrywide slowdown in smartphone demand and fears of a backlash against US-branded technology in China, its largest international market. And the latest iPhone will switch to the USB-C charging standard, potentially irking consumers who have drawers full of Lightning accessories. Apple also just renewed a contract to get modem chips from Qualcomm Inc., a sign that an effort to build its own components is taking longer than expected.
But the company has several things going in its favour. (read more)
Apple Event 2023: Top iPhone 15 Features Expected
Here's a look at the top five changes that can be expected on the iPhone 15 lineup that's set to be unveiled at the Apple Event 2023:
1. The Change to Titanium
The titanium on the Pro phones will have a brushed look, replacing the fingerprint-prone steel that has characterised the device since the iPhone X line. People with knowledge of the matter say the switch to titanium makes the phone more durable and about 10% lighter. The devices will retain the frosted glass back of current models, but the edges connecting the side and front are now less sharp than before.
2. Faster Chips
The iPhone 15 Pro range will have a performance edge over the standard models. They will get a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nm production process and additional memory. That will make the smartphones more responsive, but the biggest enhancements are the battery-life savings.
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the slower A16 chip from iPhone 14 Pro.
The Apple Watch line also will get more powerful processors—marking its first performance bump since 2020. The company is planning to tout major gains in the watch’s processing speed.
3. Embracing USB-C
The four new iPhone models will switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers. That will bring increased transfer speeds, but only for the Pro models—another way Apple is coaxing consumers to spend a bit more. All of the phones will gain faster wireless charging.
Apple also is expected to unveil a version of its AirPods Pro that uses USB-C, matching the phones.
4. A Better Camera
The Pro Max’s updated telephoto system, known as a periscope lens, will enhance hardware zoom capabilities. The approach doubles the iPhone’s ability to zoom into images—via the physical lens itself, rather than software—from 3X magnification to around 6X.
5. No More Ring-Mute Switch
The Pro phones will replace the ring-mute switch for the first time since the feature launched with the original iPhone in 2007. The switch is becoming an “Action Button” that can be customised to handle a variety of functions, including silencing the phone, opening the flashlight or launching the camera.
Apple Event 2023: Here's What To Expect
Apple Inc.’s biggest day of the year has arrived, and the company is set to unveil updated versions of its iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods.
The new iPhone 15 will be a significant upgrade, especially at the high end of the lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro versions will feature a revamped design bound by titanium rails instead of stainless steel. The camera array on the top-of-the-line model—the iPhone 15 Pro Max—will also get a periscope lens for enhanced optical zoom.
A bigger change could be Apple switching the charging port of the iPhone to USB-C from its proprietary Lightning. The European Union, or EU, has mandated the shift.
The iPhone launch is always a critical moment for Apple. The flagship device accounts for roughly 50% of its sales, or more than $205 billion last year. But this year is particularly crucial because the company is trying to reverse a sales slump and stave off concerns about a backlash in China, even as India takes to the device in a big way.
In the quarter ended June, iPhone sales in India grew at a double-digit rate to a new high, Apple said without revealing exact numbers. Production of the iPhone 15 commenced at Foxconn Group Corp.’s plant near Chennai in tandem with China, as compared with a six- to nine-month lag earlier. Apple has increased the proportion of iPhones it assembles in India to reach 7% at the end of March.
Against that backdrop, here are the live updates and latest developments from the Apple Event 2023, dubbed as ‘Wonderlust.’