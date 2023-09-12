Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Launch Nears; New Watch, AirPods Likely

Here's a look at the top five changes that can be expected on the iPhone 15 lineup that's set to be unveiled at the Apple Event 2023:

1. The Change to Titanium

The titanium on the Pro phones will have a brushed look, replacing the fingerprint-prone steel that has characterised the device since the iPhone X line. People with knowledge of the matter say the switch to titanium makes the phone more durable and about 10% lighter. The devices will retain the frosted glass back of current models, but the edges connecting the side and front are now less sharp than before.

2. Faster Chips

The iPhone 15 Pro range will have a performance edge over the standard models. They will get a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nm production process and additional memory. That will make the smartphones more responsive, but the biggest enhancements are the battery-life savings.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the slower A16 chip from iPhone 14 Pro.

The Apple Watch line also will get more powerful processors—marking its first performance bump since 2020. The company is planning to tout major gains in the watch’s processing speed.

3. Embracing USB-C

The four new iPhone models will switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers. That will bring increased transfer speeds, but only for the Pro models—another way Apple is coaxing consumers to spend a bit more. All of the phones will gain faster wireless charging.

Apple also is expected to unveil a version of its AirPods Pro that uses USB-C, matching the phones.

4. A Better Camera

The Pro Max’s updated telephoto system, known as a periscope lens, will enhance hardware zoom capabilities. The approach doubles the iPhone’s ability to zoom into images—via the physical lens itself, rather than software—from 3X magnification to around 6X.

5. No More Ring-Mute Switch

The Pro phones will replace the ring-mute switch for the first time since the feature launched with the original iPhone in 2007. The switch is becoming an “Action Button” that can be customised to handle a variety of functions, including silencing the phone, opening the flashlight or launching the camera.