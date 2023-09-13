Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Series 9 Watch Specs, Prices And More

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series with a new design and its new Series 9 Watch on Tuesday.

Pre-orders start at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and the devices will be available in stores from Sept. 22, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant revealed after unveiling its new range of iPhone 15 and watches on Tuesday.

Here are the specs and prices of iPhone 15 series and latest Apple watches.