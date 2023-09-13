Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Series 9 Watch Specs, Prices And More
Here are the specs and prices of iPhone 15 series and latest Apple watches.
Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series with a new design and its new Series 9 Watch on Tuesday.
Pre-orders start at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and the devices will be available in stores from Sept. 22, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant revealed after unveiling its new range of iPhone 15 and watches on Tuesday.
Here are the specs and prices of iPhone 15 series and latest Apple watches.
iPhone 15: USB-C, Better Photos
The entry-level iPhone 15 will come in in 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen size.
A new 48 MP primary camera.
Five new pastel colours: black, white, green, yellow, pink.
The telephoto lens gets 2X optical zoom with continuous zoom.
The screens to have a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits.
Video will now get continuous zoom.
Portraits get an upgrade with richer colour and better low-light performance.
USB-C Connectivity: The iPhone 15 gets the USB-C connectivity. Apple also introduced a Type-C wired earphones, and improved MagSafe capabilities. AirPods Pro and EarPods also get USB-C connector.
Chip: The A16 bionic chip from iPhone 14 Pro comes to iPhone 15.
New Wireless Features
Ultra Wideband for close-range communications.
New way to more precisely find friends in crowded areas with the new chip.
Emergency SOS and FindMy via satellite in more locations.
New roadside assistance via satellite too.
iPhone 15 Pro Gets More Powerful
The iPhone 15 Pro gets a titanium design with thinner bezels, toughest ceramic glass front, and a solid-state action button that is customisable for shortcuts—similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.
ProMotion display of 120 Hertz.
Four metallic shades.
More repairability.
Chip: iPhone 15 Pro gets a 3-nanometre A17 bionic chip, the biggest GPU on an iPhone yet. It’s 20 times faster than earlier versions.
The USB-C on iPhone 15 Pro allows data transfer of 10 GB/sec.
The device provides machine learning on the device faster.
Dedicated decoder for video streaming.
Starts at 256 GB instead of 128 GB.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro has seven camera lenses.
48 MP main sensor that's more advanced than before but the resolution hasn't gone up.
Has 2X better night-time performance.
Retains the 3X optical zoom.
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 5X optical zoom with 120 mm focal length.
The sensor on the telephoto lens is now 25% larger.
Video recording with ProRes moves to 4K at 60 fps.
Adds spacial video to iPhone 15 Pro for Vision Pro.
Prices
iPhone 15: From Rs 79,900
iPhone 15 Plus: From Rs 89,900
iPhone 15 Pro: From Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 15 Pro Max: From Rs 1,59,900
Global Prices
iPhone 15: $799 onwards
iPhone 15 Plus: $899 onwards
iPhone 15 Pro continues to start at $999
iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199.
Apple Watch Series 9
The new Apple Watch Series 9 powered by the new S9 chip, an Apple Silicon chip.
The battery life stays at 18 hours.
The Series 9 has double the brightness as 2,000 nits.
The Watch 9 also gets new gesture controls.
The Watch 9 gets a new colour in pink aluminium.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets double-tap gesture, health integration for Siri and improved dictation. The battery life is rated at 36 hours, and 72 hours in low-power mode.
India Prices
Apple Watch Series 9: From Rs 41,900
Apple Watch Ultra 2: From Rs 89,900
Apple Watch SE: From Rs 29,900
Global Prices
Apple Watch Series 9: $399 onwards
Apple Watch SE: $249 onwards
Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 onwards