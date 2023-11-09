Apple Co-Founder Wozniak Is Hospitalized In Mexico, Reports Say

BQPrimeBusiness NewsApple Co-Founder Wozniak Is Hospitalized In Mexico, Reports Say
Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after taking ill with vertigo-like symptoms, the celebrity news site TMZ reported.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Mexico's Reforma newspaper said Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, suffered a stroke. Celebrity news site TMZ previously reported that he was afflicted by vertigo-like symptoms.

Mexico’s Reforma newspaper said Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, suffered a stroke. Celebrity news site TMZ previously reported that he was afflicted by vertigo-like symptoms.

Wozniak became ill after giving a speech at the World Business Forum, TMZ said. 

People from Wozniak’s team are flying to the area on a private jet to check on him and see if he needs to be brought to the US for further treatment, the website reported. 

Representatives for Wozniak, 73, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. 

Reforma reported that Wozniak continues to be hospitalized but is “stable” and receiving “first-class treatment.”

Wozniak, known as Woz, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. Since leaving the company, he has remained an active entrepreneur and philanthropist. 

--With assistance from Jose Orozco.

