Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for the earnings of major companies scheduled for today.
Apollo Tyres Ltd. will be among the major companies scheduled to announce their earnings for the March quarter this Tuesday.
The tyre company is estimated to report an 11% year-on-year growth in revenue and twice the net profit seen in the year-ago period, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.
The company's profitability is also set to improve during the period under review, with a 38.5% rise in Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, Bloomberg data showed.
Pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. will also be announcing its March quarter earnings today. The company is estimated to see an 8.5% rise in net profit during the three months to March 31, a consensus of Bloomberg analyst estimates shows.
The pharmaceutical major is estimated to report a profit of Rs 156.07 crore for the March quarter, against a loss of Rs 23.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
While the company's Ebitda is estimated to rise sequentially, it is still estimated by analysts to be 38.5% lower than the figure registered a year ago.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Ltd. and Suven Life Sciences Ltd. will also announce their financials for the March quarter.