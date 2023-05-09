Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Apollo Tyres Ltd. will be among the major companies scheduled to announce their earnings for the March quarter this Tuesday.

The tyre company is estimated to report an 11% year-on-year growth in revenue and twice the net profit seen in the year-ago period, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The company's profitability is also set to improve during the period under review, with a 38.5% rise in Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, Bloomberg data showed.