Apollo Micro Systems Incorporates Subsidiary For Defence Business

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

23 Sep 2023, 5:54 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Saturday said it has incorporated a separate entity to carry out the business in the defence sector.

In a statement, the company said it has incorporated a subsidiary named Apollo Defence Industries Pvt Ltd (APDIPL) on Sept. 21, 2023.

Promoter Karunakar Reddy has subscribed to 1,400 equity shares of Rs 10 each in APDIPL, the statement said.

It further said that APDIPL shall work on defence platforms through collaborated approach both in domestic and international companies.

