Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results: Profit Rises 60%, But Misses Estimates
Apollo Hospitals' Q4 revenue rose 21% to Rs 4,302 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 4,316 crore.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s profit rose in the March quarter but missed analyst estimates by 29%.
The Chennai-headquartered healthcare group's net profit rose 60% year-on-year to Rs 145 crore in the fourth quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 203 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Apollo Hospitals Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 21% to Rs 4,302 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 4,316 crore.
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 488 crore, against the Rs 514 crore forecast.
Margin contracted to 11.3% from 13.1%. Analysts had projected it at 11.9%.
The hospital segment registered 51% year-on-year growth in operating profit to Rs 411 crore. The digital health and pharmacy businesses reported a segmental loss of Rs 84 crore, as against a Rs 8 crore profit over the same period last year. The clinic/retail health and diagnostic segment saw a 74% decline in operating profit this quarter as compared to last year.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 1.1% lower after the results were announced on Tuesday, as compared with a flat benchmark Sensex.