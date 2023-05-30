Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results: Profit Rises 60%, But Misses Estimates

The hospital segment registered 51% year-on-year growth in operating profit to Rs 411 crore. The digital health and pharmacy businesses reported a segmental loss of Rs 84 crore, as against a Rs 8 crore profit over the same period last year. The clinic/retail health and diagnostic segment saw a 74% decline in operating profit this quarter as compared to last year.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 1.1% lower after the results were announced on Tuesday, as compared with a flat benchmark Sensex.