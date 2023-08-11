BQPrimeBusiness NewsApollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Profit Falls, Revenue Rises
ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Profit Falls, Revenue Rises

Apollo Hospitals' Q1 net profit declined to Rs 167 crore in the first quarter.

11 Aug 2023, 2:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Source: Unsplash) </p></div>
Representational image. (Source: Unsplash)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 47% in the April-June quarter, missing analysts' estimates.

The Chennai-headquartered healthcare group's profit declined to Rs 167 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 198-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit rose 15%.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 16% to Rs 442 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 465 crore).

  • Ebitda up 4% to Rs 509 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 533 crore).

  • Margin contracted to 11.5% from 12.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.5%).

The operating profit of the hospital segment rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 423 crore. The digital health and pharmacy businesses reported a segmental loss of Rs 69 crore as against a Rs 34 crore loss over the same period last year. The retail health and diagnostic segment reported an operating segmental loss of Rs 10 crore against an operating profit of Rs 6 crore last year.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Profit Falls, Revenue Rises

Shares of Apollo Hospitals were trading 0.59% lower on the BSE after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 2:22 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT