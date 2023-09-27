Apollo Hospitals Arm Acquires Partially Built Kolkata Hospital For Rs 102 Crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary announced the acquisition of a partially built hospital in Sonapur, Kolkata.

The company said Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals Ltd. has "acquired the assets relating to a partially built hospital in Sonapur, Kolkata, with a total capacity of 325 beds, which was owned by Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre", according to an exchange filing.

The company has paid a cash consideration of Rs 102 crore towards the purchase of assets, and the transaction has been completed.

Accordingly, it acquired a property comprising 1.4 acres of land with a partially constructed hospital building with a built-up area of around 1,74,000 sq. ft. and medical equipment.

The acquired hospital has not yet commenced operations.

The hospital said that the acquisition "is allied to the current business" and would result "in growth opportunities in line with the strategic directions of the company".

Shares of Apollo Hospitals were trading 0.96% higher at Rs 5,102.10 apiece at 12:59 p.m., compared to the flat benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.