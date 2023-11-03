Apollo, Ares Lead Private Credit Push Into India Property

HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd., which has already invested the $2.1 billion it raised across two funds last year, is back in the market pitching its latest $2 billion private credit real estate fund, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. TVS Emerald Haven Realty Ltd., House of Abhinandan Lodha, Signature Global and Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Ltd. are among the developers who’ve already won investments from the private credit arm of India’s biggest bank.