APL Apollo Tubes Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 35%, In Line With Estimates

The rise in revenue was driven by a 12% year-on-year growth in volume at 6,74,761 tonne. The company has given sales volume guidance of 2.8-3 million tonne for FY24.

The Ebitda per tonne rose 25% to Rs 4,817 per tonne. This was driven by a 55% surge in Ebitda per tonne for standard products, which accounted for 45% of overall volume.

Value-added products Ebitda per tonne also rose, increasing 14% YoY, aided by the ramp-up in its Raipur plant. The value-added products shares remained stable YoY at 55% and declined sequentially from 57% in Q1 of FY24.

APL Apollo plans to 'de-commoditise' its product portfolio, with a target of achieving 70% share in value-added products by 2025.