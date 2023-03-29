Apex Court Allows Government Plea Seeking Rs 5,000 Crore From SEBI-Sahara Fund

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea by the Centre seeking allocation of Rs 5,000 crore out of Rs 24,000 crore deposited by the Sahara group with market regulator SEBI to repay dues of the depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

The direction came on an application filed by the Centre in a PIL by a person named Pinak Pani Mohanty, who sought a direction to pay the amount to the depositors who invested in several chit fund companies and Sahara credit firms.

A bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar noted that the amount was lying in the 'Sahara-SEBI Refund Account' unutilised.

The apex court said the prayer sought in the present application seems to be reasonable and which shall be in the larger public interest and interest of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.