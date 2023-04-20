BQPrimeBusiness NewsAnurag Jain Appointed Road Transport And Highways Secretary
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Jain Appointed Road Transport And Highways Secretary

A total of 12 IAS officers have been appointed to different central government departments in Thursday's reshuffle.

20 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@seabas?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Sebastian Staines</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Road-Transport-and-Highways?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Sebastian Staines on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IAS officer Anurag Jain was on Thursday appointed as the secretary of Road Transport and Highways as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently the secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

According to a Personnel Ministry order, Jain will replace Alka Upadhyaya, who has been appointed as secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Upadhyaya has been appointed in place of Rajesh Kumar Singh, who was named as the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade replacing Jain.

A total of 12 IAS officers have been appointed to different central government departments in Thursday's reshuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT