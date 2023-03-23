Anupam Rasayan Signs Contract Worth Rs 984 Crore With Japanese Firm For Supply Of New Product

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan said on Thursday it has signed a letter of intent worth $120 million (Rs 984 crore) for the next six years with a Japanese firm for the supply of a new-age advanced intermediate for life science active ingredient.

This product is being manufactured for the first time in India, and it is in line with the government's "make in India" policy, said the company's Managing Director, Anand Desai.

"This LoI demonstrates our technical capability to work on niche molecules along with Japanese customers and strengthens our revenue growth visibility in the coming years," he said in a statement.

Desai said the sales realisation for this molecule will be one of the highest for the company. This molecule is based on fluorination chemistry, which further validates the company's strategy of expansion in fluorination.

The company will manufacture this product in both its existing and upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat and one of them located at Jhagadia in Bharuch, with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonnes as of December 31, 2022.