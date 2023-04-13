Anupam Rasayan Inks LoI Worth Rs 1,500 Crore With Japanese Firm

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd said on Thursday it has signed a letter of intent (LoI) worth $182 million (Rs 1,500 crore) with one of the leading Japanese multinationals to manufacture and supply three high-value speciality chemicals.

This product will be manufactured in our existing manufacturing facilities.

"We are proud to announce that we are partnering with a leading Japanese multinational to add three new molecules to our portfolio. These three molecules will be used as advanced intermediates for highly specialised polymers and liquid crystals," said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.

The company will be the exclusive supplier of these molecules out of India.

"This is in line with our strategy of expansion in the fluoropolymer and electronic segments, manufacturing high-value molecules, and going up the value chain with the support of our customers," Desai said.

Desai further added that this Letter of Intent demonstrates the increasing confidence of global MNCs in our technical capabilities and sustainable supply chain and further reaffirms our focus on "Make in India."

The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat and one of them located at Jhagadia in Bharuch, with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonne as of December 31, 2022.