Anupam Rasayan Bags Rs 380 Crore Order To Supply New-Age Speciality Chemical

The company has signed a Letter of Intent worth $46 million (Rs. 380 crore) with an American multinational company to supply new-age specialty chemical intermediates for the next 5 years. This product will be manufactured in its upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

Incorporated in 1984, the specialty chemicals major has two verticals: life science-related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals; other specialty chemicals comprising specialty pigments and dyes; and polymer additives.

It is currently manufacturing products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies. The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat, and two located at Jhaghadia, Bharuch, with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,000 tonnes as of Dec. 31 2022.