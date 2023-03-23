Anti-Money Laundering Law & Crypto Exchanges: The One Grey Area

The Supreme Court’s enabling judgment in the IAMAI case had set aside the Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on use of banking channels for the sale and purchase of virtual currencies. It had also affirmed virtual currency exchanges’ fundamental right to trade and do business

In spite of this, the enforcement authorities, while investigating into allegations of money laundering, typically would investigate how fiat currency changed hands to virtual digital assets. This has led to freezing of assets on grounds that proceeds of crime have been parked on these exchanges.