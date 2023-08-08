Annapurna Swadisht To Raise Rs 69.33 Crore Through Preferential Issue

Founded in 2016 as Annapurna Agro Industries, the company ventured into packaged snacks in 2020 and primarily catered to the Tier-III and Tier-IV markets in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The company has nearly 520 distributors and over 100 super distributors, and the products are available across over 2.5 lakh retail touchpoints.